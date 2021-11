The American Legion Post 100, Marianna, met for their monthly dinner meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Special guest speaker was Tammy Dasher, BCBA, program director for Next Step at Endeavor Academy.

Dasher provided valuable information on the new autism program/school that will be located in Marianna. For more information on the program, contact Dasher at 850-718-8925 or TDasher@NextStepatEndeavor.org.