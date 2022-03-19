Next week: Rubio staff hosts mobile office hours

The office of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will host mobile office hours next week to assist constituents with federal casework issues in their respective communities.

These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of Senator Rubio’s eight regional offices a more convenient way to receive federal casework assistance.

Local, in-person mobile office hours are set for Monday, March 21:

-Calhoun County – 10-11:30 a.m. CDT at the Blountstown Public Library, 17731 NE Pear St., in Blountstown.

-Jackson County – 1:30-3 p.m. CDT at the Jackson County Public Library, 2929 Green St., in Marianna.

For more information, call 850-599-9100.