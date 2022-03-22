NextStep at Endeavor Academy hires program coordinator

NextStep at Endeavor Academy has hired Ronda Burke to serve as program coordinator. She will be responsible for a wide range of administrative and managerial functions.

NextStep at Endeavor Academy launched a beta program in January as it finalizes its programming. Six participants learn independent living and career-readiness skills in a classroom setting and through community experiences.

Burke brings 30 years of administrative and managerial experience, retiring as human resource manager with the federal Department of Justice in Marianna. Following Hurricane Michael in 2018, Burke served the local and surrounding communities as a disaster case manager for a local non-profit, United Methodist Committee on Relief, assisting uninsured and underinsured families as they recovered from damages sustained by the hurricane.

“Working with NextStep is an exciting opportunity for me to give back to the local community and apply the skills and knowledge I’ve gained over the tenure of my career,” Burke said in a NextStep press release announcing her hire.

In addition to her work experiences, Burke serves her church community in various capacities. Additionally, she formed a volunteer group of local seamstresses who repurpose donated wedding dresses into burial gowns for stillborn babies. In turn, the burial gowns are donated to Jackson Hospital’s Obstetrics Unit.

Burke earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource administration from St. Leo University.

“After working 30 years for the federal government, Ronda is extremely qualified to oversee our programming,” said NextStep’s Director Tammy Dasher. “She brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas to her role and is personally committed to serving our population of individuals with autism.”

NextStep is being launched by Jackson County Board of County Commissioners along with Endeavor Forward Inc., a nonprofit organization. NextStep at Endeavor Academy is part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park mixed-use development at the site of the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.

Participants learn a range of topics such getting a job and navigating the workplace, overseeing personal finances, staying safe at home and in the community, handling friendships and family relationships, dealing with roommates, managing physical and mental health, resolving conflict and coping skills, and navigating transportation.