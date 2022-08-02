NextStep at Endeavor Academy’s first full two-year program begins Aug. 29

NextStep at Endeavor Academy will begin its inaugural full two-year transition program on Aug. 29, with applications for potential students due by Aug. 19.

The program will guide adults with autism as they transition to greater independence in their lives, focusing on job and interpersonal skills as well as general life skills.

NextStep is being launched by Jackson County Board of County Commissioners along with Endeavor Forward, Inc., a nonprofit organization. NextStep at Endeavor Academy is part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park mixed-use development.

Classes begin August 29 at the old Marianna city hall while construction of NextStep’s building at Endeavor Park is underway. Participants will have classes Monday through Thursday mornings and work at job sites in the afternoon.

“NextStep at Endeavor Academy is eager to launch our inaugural Transition Academy. There is strong regional interest from our successful pilot program and individuals who have been seeking local services,” said NextStep’s Director Tammy Dasher. “Our local leaders and board members have been tremendously supportive in launching our inaugural Transition Academy.”

An employment experience for the participants is key to the program along with job coaching. Participants will have weekly social projects and opportunities for applied social learning and fellowship. Parent/caregiver seminars will be held to assist the participants in learning independent living skills.

NextStep uses the 32-course Learn4Independence curriculum. The curriculum covers a range of topics such as getting a job and navigating the workplace, overseeing personal finances, staying safe at home and in the community, handling friendships and family relationships, dealing with roommates, managing physical and mental health, resolving conflict and coping skills, and navigating transportation.

Applicants should be age 18 or older, have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder, have a high school diploma or completion of a learning resource program.

Interested participants should contact Ronda Burke at RBurke@NextStepatEndeavor.org for an application.

About NextStep

NextStep at Endeavor Academy is being launched by Jackson County Board of County Commissioners along with Endeavor Forward, Inc., a Florida-based not-for-profit which supports the development and operations of an autism transition, employment, and residential program as part of an inclusive community where the benefits of educating and employing individuals with autism are broadly understood, supported, and valued. NextStep at Endeavor Academy will prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing instruction in employment and independent living skills. Future phases include residential living opportunities and community-wide engagement. Visit www.nextstepatendeavor.org.