NextStep directors named

A mother with two sons on the autism spectrum will lead the board of directors recently established for Endeavor Forward Inc., the not-for-profit group established, in part, to oversee NextStep at Endeavor Academy.

The transitional center for people with autism will help prepare the participating individuals for life beyond high school by providing training in vocational and independent living skills.

Syntha McLure Alvarez is president of the Endeavor Forward board and in her professional life is a behavioral analyst at Sunland Center.

She’s joined in leadership by a vice-president that also has two children on the spectrum.

Chris Franklin is vice-president of the board. He is pastor of First Assembly of God in Cottondale and also leads career, technical, and adult education programs in the Jackson County school district. Like McLure Alvarez, he has two sons with autism.

A colleague of Franklin in the Jackson County school system, Shawn Larkin, is also on the board. He’s the director of exceptional student education for school district.

Other board members include Kathy Gates Donofro, a permanency/adoption specialist with the Northwest Florida Health Network.