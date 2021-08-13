NextStep directors named

A mother with two sons on the autism spectrum will lead the board of directors recently established for Endeavor Forward Inc., the not-for-profit group established, in part, to oversee NextStep at Endeavor Academy.
The transitional center for people with autism will help prepare the participating individuals for life beyond high school by providing training in vocational and independent living skills.
Syntha McLure Alvarez is president of the Endeavor Forward board and in her professional life is a behavioral analyst at Sunland Center.
She’s joined in leadership by a vice-president that also has two children on the spectrum.
Chris Franklin is vice-president of the board. He is pastor of First Assembly of God in Cottondale and also leads career, technical, and adult education programs in the Jackson County school district. Like McLure Alvarez, he has two sons with autism.
A colleague of Franklin in the Jackson County school system, Shawn Larkin, is also on the board. He’s the director of exceptional student education for school district.
Other board members include Kathy Gates Donofro, a permanency/adoption specialist with the Northwest Florida Health Network.
U.S. Air Force veteran Samuel Everett is also on the board. He’s Marianna’s supervisor of streets, facilities and fleet maintenance departments, and is also a Marianna Housing Authority board member, a chaplain for Jackson Hospital and the senior pastor at Sunrise Worship Center in Marianna.
James Godwin Jr., a colleague of McLure Alvarez at Sunland, is also on the board. He’s operations and management consultant manager at the Sunland Center and and is a deacon and music director at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Sneads.
Catalyst Fabric Solutions Operations Manager Jim King is also on the board, and rounding out the group is Margaret Breland Watkins, an RN/ MSN that recently retired from Jackson Hospital. She serves as the board’s secretary/treasurer.
The not-for-profit they’ll all guide together supports the development and operations of the autism transition, vocational and residential program at Endeavor. NextStep at Endeavor Academy is part of the 1200-acre Endeavor property, a mixed-use development site and the former home of the now-closed Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.
“The Endeavor Forward, Inc. board represents committed community leaders, educational experts, potential employers for individuals with autism, and parents of children on the autism spectrum,” said McLure Alvarez in a press release. “We’ve elected some of the best and brightest in the area to serve on the board and lead this important next chapter for the historic site. The Endeavor Forward, Inc., Board of Directors is dedicated, highly motivated and determined to bring new energy and create positive futures at NextStep at Endeavor Academy,” she continued.
NextStep at Endeavor Academy “will teach adults with autism independent living and career-readiness skills in a classroom setting and through community experiences. Specific skills to be taught include financial, safety, nutrition, community, health, etiquette, relationship, transportation and problem solving,” the release states.
In June of 2020, Jackson County was awarded a $5.8 million Florida Job Growth Infrastructure Grant to help revitalize the overall Endeavor site. Jackson County is allocating $750,000 for the NextStep at Endeavor Academy.
The Academy is expected to start operations in the first half of 2022. “Future phases include residential living opportunities and community-wide engagement,” the press release added.
Visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/autism-training for more information on the Academy. Contact info@jacksoncountyfl.gov or 850-482-9633 for information on applications and employment.