NextStep student applications due Dec. 17

NextStep at Endeavor Academy in partnership with Jackson County and Endeavor Forward is launching its first three-month pilot program, NextStep to Employment. It begins Jan. 24, 2022 and the 12-week program will end on April 15 of that year.
Its goal is to prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing training in vocational and independent living skills. Although participants will have a range of abilities and disabilities, they share the common need of obtaining and maintaining employment.
The program is meant to help them achieve that goal.
NextStep to Employment program applications can be found online.
They are due Friday, Dec. 17. They must be received by 3 p.m.
The fee for the pilot program is $2,000 per month.
Scholarships are available.
Applicant interviews will be held in person the week of Jan. 3-7, 2022.
Applicants will be interviewed independent of their parent/caregiver initially, with parents/caregivers invited to join for the second half of the interview.
Students will be notified of their acceptance into the program the week of Jan. 10, 2022. Scholarships will also be awarded at this time.
The program’s focus is to teach adults with autism independent living and career-readiness skills in a classroom setting and through community experiences.
Skills taught will also include financial matters, safety, nutrition, community, health, etiquette, relationships, transportation, and problem solving.
Because the NextStep campus is still under construction, the inaugural NextStep to Employment classes will be held at a temporary location in Marianna.
NextStep at Endeavor Academy is being launched by Jackson County along with Endeavor Forward Inc.
That entity is a Florida-based not-for-profit which supports the development and operations of an autism transition, vocational and residential program.
Visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/autism-training to learn more.