NextStep student applications due Dec. 17

NextStep at Endeavor Academy in partnership with Jackson County and Endeavor Forward is launching its first three-month pilot program, NextStep to Employment. It begins Jan. 24, 2022 and the 12-week program will end on April 15 of that year.

Its goal is to prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing training in vocational and independent living skills. Although participants will have a range of abilities and disabilities, they share the common need of obtaining and maintaining employment.

The program is meant to help them achieve that goal.

NextStep to Employment program applications can be found online.

They are due Friday, Dec. 17. They must be received by 3 p.m.

The fee for the pilot program is $2,000 per month.

Scholarships are available.

Applicant interviews will be held in person the week of Jan. 3-7, 2022.

Applicants will be interviewed independent of their parent/caregiver initially, with parents/caregivers invited to join for the second half of the interview.