Night job at city hall
  • Updated
Richard Gonzalez ices mortar connecting the pieces of a message board marquee he’s building at Grand Ridge city hall.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Grand Ridge has hired an independent contractor to build out the marquee frame that surrounds and supports its new digital message sign at city hall.

Richard Gonzalez works in the agriculture and livestock industry by day so he does a lot of his work for Grand Ridge at night. Driving by city hall on State Road 69 South, motorists catch glimpses of the project in process as he works in the glow of stark and focused illumination cast by work lights.

The project is paid for through the federal CARES Act, using roughly $6,000 in materials and labor, from a $32,000 allocation the town received through the program.

The work should be complete in just a few more nights.

