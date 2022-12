The Florida Highway Patrol reports a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 11:39 a.m.

According to a press release from FHP, the 23-year-old male JCSO deputy sideswiped a white SUV being driven by a 58-year-old Sneads woman while negotiating a sharp curve to the right on Sand Basin Road.

Authorities say the deputy as responding to a 911 medical call at the time.

There were no reported injuries to either driver, FHP reported.