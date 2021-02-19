North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group meets

CareerSource Chipola representative Richard Williams told fellow members of the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group (LTR) at its monthly meeting Thursday that multiple employers have jobs right now that they need to fill, and asked team members to refer job searchers to the CareerSource site.

Although you must register with Employ Florida to see all the many available jobs and to take advantage of all the help CareerSource can offer, the organization’s website did list these as “hot jobs” available now:

An advance practice registered nurse position is available in Chipley at $41,934; an industrial electrician post in Graceville for hourly wage ranging from $17-25 an hour, depending on experience; a certified nursing assistant position at $27,976 is available in Mariana, and another CNA position at $22,942 is also in Marianna; other jobs listed include a beekeeper position at $24,356 in Ponce de Leon; a foreman position in Marianna for $35,360; a police officer at $29,591 in Marianna; a draftsman post in Marianna at $27,040; a community health worker in Chipley and Blountstown at $31,200; a roofer position in Grand Ridge at $41,600; an early learning/child care training and technical assistance specialist position in Chipley at $32,000; a teller position in Blountstown at $25,542; an inspector position in Ponce de Leon at $32,817; a team leader position in Hosford at $22,464; and an industrial diesel mechanic position at $35,360 in Graceville.