Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes Dr. Sanchez

Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes George L. Sanchez, MD, specializing in pediatric medicine.

Dr. Sanchez, a Board Certified pediatrician, brings over 30 years of experience in pediatrics and neonatology to his additional practice to be located in Chipley at 1376 Brickyard Road, Suite 4. He grew up in South Florida and upon completion of his residency and neonatology fellowship he chose to practice pediatric medicine in larger cities in Florida. He and his wife Cheryl have raised four children.

Desiring a more personal connection with his patients and their families, Dr. Sanchez came to practice rural pediatric medicine in Marianna. He is currently expanding his practice, Regional Pediatrics and Newborn Care to provide high quality, accessible, healthcare to the families of Washington County and the surrounding service area.

One of Dr. Sanchez’s missions is to instill in his patients an appreciation for healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle in general. Highlighting even small changes can produce big results. An example of his own advice, he can be found every morning, before work, walking a trail with his five dogs.