Northwest Florida Water Management District bureau chief speaks at Chattahoochee Lunch and Learn

Her presentation on water resource protection comes at a key time for the Museum. Management there is getting ready to host the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, “Water/Ways,” which focuses on the importance of water to the planet. It starts Aug. 28 and runs through Oct. 23.

The Museum has quite a challenge in being ready for that just a few weeks from now: Because Hurricane Michael and other weather events damaged storage facilities, the museum is pretty full right now with a lot of its space in use so that those assets stay out of harm’s way.

That circumstance was a happy one for those who attended the Lunch and Learn, though: They were able to see many of the museum’s holdings at once.

Many lingered after lunch to browse and learn more about some of the pieces from Jim Folds, who was holding down the fort in a primary display room as Apalachicola Arsenal Museum Coordinator Linda Kranert finished up the day’s event.

In that room with Folds were, among other things, a Hurricane Michael display, one on fire service, another focused on the nurses down through history at Florida State Hospital, Native American-related pieces, and some on the Civil War.