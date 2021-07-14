 Skip to main content
Oh, snap: Photographer aims to help her church
Oh, snap: Photographer aims to help her church

Pam Sanford

Photographer Pam Sanford is putting her talents to work for her church July 23-24.

She’s setting up free 30-minute photo sessions on those days for families in the community and then donating to the church all proceeds she might have realized from the sales of the images she took during those sessions, which will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the church, Cords of Love Assembly of God, at 2060 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale.

The church will put the money in its building fund, and specifically use it to help finish doubling the size of the sanctuary.

To book a sitting or to find out more, call Sanford at 850-703-7754.

