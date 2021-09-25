Old Bascom school now a gathering place, museum

Countless individuals took part in cleaning out the old school and salvaging things to use in the museum, like one of the old stoves used to cook meals for the youngsters who studied there.

As the building was being renovated, the committee had the floor planks cleaned refinished in a warm, golden stain – except for one spot they left in roughly the condition they found it. That square, just inside a side door, is black with the scuff marks made by children’s shoes for decades as they entered school from the play yard.

The building was constructed in 1927 and closed in 1963. It was repurposed into Bascom Town Hall until 2001, and it sat empty until the committee was formed to save it in 2010. Work has rarely stopped since that time to see that dream realized.

The building originally had four classrooms, where several grade levels were taught at once, but one was given up to make room for a cafeteria many years ago. The one-story school was constructed using locally-made bricks and -hewn timber, the legend on the historical sign outside it states, and “includes such notable architectural features as large multiplane windows, a gable roof, to front-facing gable extensions, exposed rafter tails and an offset porch entrance.”