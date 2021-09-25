Old Bascom school now a gathering place, museum

The old Bascom School, rescued by former students and supporters from potential razing a few years ago, has been transformed into a new community meeting center and museum. A grand opening is to be scheduled soon and the auditorium section will be sometimes leased for gatherings.
Meanwhile, in something of a “soft opening” it has so far housed a wedding and a big party for an 80-year-old community member.
And, for the first time, it was the setting for a business meeting this week.
Explore Northwest Florida held its quarterly session there on Thursday. Before the group’s business meeting began, school committee member John Alter recapped community efforts to make it once again a thriving asset of Bascom.
A new legislative appropriation of roughly $97,000 has just been awarded, and grants totaling about $175,000 helped make the project happen. But the committee formed for and dedicated to the purpose also put dollars, muscle and talent into the pot.
Mayor Billy Jams, for instance was the project manager. Donnie Ray Southwell was the treasurer and fund-raising co-chair with Betty James. Local hands made several quilts to auction as money was raised, and many home cooks served up meals of all sorts for the cause as well. Some professionals made contributions, as well. Jackson County Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr., an architect, for instance, gave the group a full set of drawings to use as it went about trying to convince granting entities that they were organized and serious about the project.
Countless individuals took part in cleaning out the old school and salvaging things to use in the museum, like one of the old stoves used to cook meals for the youngsters who studied there.
As the building was being renovated, the committee had the floor planks cleaned refinished in a warm, golden stain – except for one spot they left in roughly the condition they found it. That square, just inside a side door, is black with the scuff marks made by children’s shoes for decades as they entered school from the play yard.
The building was constructed in 1927 and closed in 1963. It was repurposed into Bascom Town Hall until 2001, and it sat empty until the committee was formed to save it in 2010. Work has rarely stopped since that time to see that dream realized.
The building originally had four classrooms, where several grade levels were taught at once, but one was given up to make room for a cafeteria many years ago. The one-story school was constructed using locally-made bricks and -hewn timber, the legend on the historical sign outside it states, and “includes such notable architectural features as large multiplane windows, a gable roof, to front-facing gable extensions, exposed rafter tails and an offset porch entrance.”
It also has a raised stage in the auditorium section. And although the auditorium seating has since been removed to make the space friendly to small table-and-chair arrays, a line of those attached auditorium seats was preserved for use in the museum side. Other things saved include a large advertising banner, some old glass jugs, and one of those old kitchen stoves. It will be held in the museum, but a brand new stove sits in the kitchen ready for use in the next big gathering if needed.