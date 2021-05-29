Old soldiers reunite, remember buddies

Although Memorial Day is focused as a remembrance in honor of those who died in service, veterans around the country are also reminded at this time of year of their former fellow soldiers who finished their service years and went to live full civilian lives but have since died of non-service-related causes.
The loss, many say, no matter the cause and timing, is as that of a brother or sister in a bond that runs through the blood of those who stood ready to shed that blood for their country.
Former Army computer operator Doyle Green of Jackson County, for instance, had a very recent reminder of those Army buddies he’s mourned through the years and at the same time, a joyful reunion with one still living.
He served from 1952-1954, and kept up with six of the men he served with in a harbor protection and training unit assigned to Fort Tilden and Montauk Point off the coast of New York City’s famed borough of Queens.
In the Cold War years that set in at the close of the Korean War, there was significant fear, Green said, that certain other countries might still attack the U.S. Green was a computer operator as that technology was emerging in the military and was responsible for importing written radar-based information into computers, that data informing the 90 mm guns used at Montauk Point in training and at the ready for action in the event of an attack from enemies. Green also trained incoming computer-assigned soldiers in how to handle the radar information.
After Green served his two-year tour, he was in a group of seven that regularly corresponded and called each other frequently through the years. At Christmas, Green would send each of the six others a box of peanut-focused products, including the small, popular packs of peanut varieties developed by IFAS researchers in Jackson County and hungrily devoured as contributed snacks at countless community events here.
The boxes also had peanut-infused candy bars and such, as a tribute to one of the most-produced crop grown by himself and other local farmers/landowners in his Jackson County home turf. Until very recently, Green had never seen any of those six buddies face to face once they went their separate ways. That would change, though, a few weeks ago.
One by one, all but Green and one other man among the seven friends had died of various causes over the years. Green is now 92. He only sends one box a year now. He and the friend that gets it, Ohio resident Charles Taylor, met in person the week after Easter this year for the first time since they said goodbye in 1954.
When Green learned that Taylor and his wife were planning to visit nearby Pensacola, Green and his wife, Mamie, invited them to come a little further. The two couples dined at a nearby restaurant one night, and Green grilled filet mignon steaks the next. The old Army buddies spend those two days talking about the old times and in catching up on their lives today.
Green said it was a very special thing to see his friend and to talk about their days of service. It’s a time he’s proud of in his life. And on Monday, his Memorial Day thoughts will go not only to the other men he’d kept up with all their lives, but to men and women he never knew that have died on the battlefield defending a country he loves.
“We’ve got a good country and we need to keep it working,” Green said. “Memorial Day is important for a couple of reasons. Certainly because it honors the people who died for it, and also as a yearly reminder of what they died defending: Our independence, our way of life. We need to hear that, our children’s children need to hear it and we all need to pause and think about that, let it sink in, on a regular basis.”