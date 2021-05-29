Old soldiers reunite, remember buddies

After Green served his two-year tour, he was in a group of seven that regularly corresponded and called each other frequently through the years. At Christmas, Green would send each of the six others a box of peanut-focused products, including the small, popular packs of peanut varieties developed by IFAS researchers in Jackson County and hungrily devoured as contributed snacks at countless community events here.

The boxes also had peanut-infused candy bars and such, as a tribute to one of the most-produced crop grown by himself and other local farmers/landowners in his Jackson County home turf. Until very recently, Green had never seen any of those six buddies face to face once they went their separate ways. That would change, though, a few weeks ago.

One by one, all but Green and one other man among the seven friends had died of various causes over the years. Green is now 92. He only sends one box a year now. He and the friend that gets it, Ohio resident Charles Taylor, met in person the week after Easter this year for the first time since they said goodbye in 1954.