One critically injured in crash on U.S. 231
One critically injured in crash on U.S. 231

  Updated
A Wednesday traffic crash on U.S. 231 in Jackson County left one driver critically injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In an agency press release, FHP reports that the 33-year-old driver from Sasser, Georgia was at the wheel of a pickup truck and traveling south on U.S. 231 behind a tractor-trailer rig that was experiencing mechanical trouble and moving at a much slower speed than other traffic. Officials say the pickup truck driver failed to slow or stop, causing the front of the pickup to collide with the back of the rig.

The Georgia driver was listed has having critical injuries. The driver of the rig, a 40-year-old man from Meridian, Mississippi, and his passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Gulfport, Mississippi, were listed has having no injuries in the crash, which occurred around 5 p.m.

