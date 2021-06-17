One critically injured in Gadsden County crash

An 82-year-old Chattahoochee man was critically injured Wednesday in a Gadsden County traffic crash just before noon eastern time.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was driving an SUV eastbound in the inside lane of U.S. 90 around 11:48 a.m. when a westbound sedan turned into his path, violating his right-of-way, as the sedan driver left a turn lane and crossed the U.S. 90 travel lanes to enter upon State Road 12. The two vehicles crashed, with the left front of the sedan colliding with the left rear of the SUV.

Subsequent to this crash, the SUV spun counter-clockwise across the grass median and into the outside westbound lane of travel, where the back of the car collided with a westbound school bus.

The 62-year-old Quincy woman that was driving the bus was listed as having minor injuries, with no injuries to her seven teenage passengers or to the driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old woman from Chattahoochee.