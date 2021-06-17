 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One critically injured in Gadsden County crash
0 Comments

One critically injured in Gadsden County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An 82-year-old Chattahoochee man was critically injured Wednesday in a Gadsden County traffic crash just before noon eastern time.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was driving an SUV eastbound in the inside lane of U.S. 90 around 11:48 a.m. when a westbound sedan turned into his path, violating his right-of-way, as the sedan driver left a turn lane and crossed the U.S. 90 travel lanes to enter upon State Road 12. The two vehicles crashed, with the left front of the sedan colliding with the left rear of the SUV.

Subsequent to this crash, the SUV spun counter-clockwise across the grass median and into the outside westbound lane of travel, where the back of the car collided with a westbound school bus.

The 62-year-old Quincy woman that was driving the bus was listed as having minor injuries, with no injuries to her seven teenage passengers or to the driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old woman from Chattahoochee.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 9-11:

Local

Woman dies in area I-10 accident

  • Updated

A Mississippi woman was killed and two fellow residents of that state were seriously injured Friday morning after the vehicle they were travel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert