One killed in Gadsden County crash

A 48-year-old Monticello man was killed and his 4-year-old passenger received minor injuries in a crash with a tractor-trailer rig last Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man who died was driving a pickup truck northbound on Lanier Road near U.S. 90 when the tractor-trailer driver attempted to turn south onto Lanier Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to the pickup.

The trailer was obstructing the pickup truck’s lane of travel in the northbound lane and the pickup struck the left rear of the trailer, officials reported.

After impact, the pickup spun counterclockwise and came to final rest partly on the roadway and partly in the east side ditch facing northwest. The tractor-trailer came to rest in the area of the collision, facing southeast in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. His 4-year-old female passenger, of Monticello, was listed as having minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 36-year-old Blountstown man, was not injured.

FHP was assisted on scene by the Midway Fire Rescue Department, Gadsden County EMS, the Gadsden County Road Department and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.