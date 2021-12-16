 Skip to main content
One killed, one seriously hurt in Jackson County I-10 crash
One killed, one seriously hurt in Jackson County I-10 crash

  Updated
A Tallahassee man was killed in a Jackson County traffic crash early Thursday and his passenger was seriously injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Officials say the 30-year-old was behind the wheel of a sedan and eastbound on Interstate 10 in the outside lane near Mile Marker 147 around 4:15 a.m. when the vehicle began to travel in a southeastern direction, leaving the paved portion of the roadway while spinning counterclockwise.

The front right of the sedan collided with a concrete pole. After initial impact, the car continued spinning counterclockwise and the passenger was ejected. The car continued in a southeastern direction on the southern grass shoulder and came to final rest on the grass shoulder facing a southern direction.

The 34-year-old female passenger, of Haughton, Louisiana, came to rest face down on the grass shoulder and just east of the vehicle.

