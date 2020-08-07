One killed, one seriously injured in Jackson County crash

An 85-year-old driver from Alford was killed in a two-vehicle Jackson County traffic cash around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and the other involved driver, of Bonifay, was seriously injured, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Officials say the elder driver was driving a truck westbound on Thompson Road (County Road 280) and that the 49-year-old Bonifay man was driving a “truck tractor” southbound on State Road 73 when the Alford man failed to stop at the posted stop sign and entered the intersection, where the two collided.
The Alford driver was ejected after impact, coming to final rest on the northbound shoulder. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His truck had started rotating on impact and also came to final rest on the northbound paved shoulder.
The vehicle driven by the Bonifay man overturned and came to rest on the northbound paved shoulder. The Bonifay man was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay medical center in Panama City for treatment of serious injuries.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!