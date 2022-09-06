One killed, one seriously injured in Jackson County I-10 crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer rig was killed and the driver of a van was seriously injured after the two vehicles collided on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 138 in Jackson County around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

In a press release, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that the van, being driven by an 18-year-old man from Clermont, was westbound but crossed the median and entered the eastbound lane, where the van collided with the eastbound tractor-trailer rig.

The van was pushed back into the median, where it came to rest facing a southeasterly direction.

The International tractor-trailer, being driven by a 69-year-old man from Sulpher Springs, Texas, continued in a southeasterly direction after impact, traveling onto the south shoulder and into a ditch.

While in the ditch, the trailer of the rig jackknifed and overturned on top of the semi’s cab.

FHP was assisted at the scene by Jackson County Fire Rescue, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Transportation.