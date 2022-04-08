One killed, two seriously injured in Jackson County crash

A two-part crash involving three vehicles resulted in the death of one driver and seriously injured the other two Thursday night, April 7, in Jackson County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 53-year-old Marianna man was killed. Injured were a 30-year-old Marianna man and a 49-year-old Cottondale man.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 71 near Bryan Street.

Officials report that the man killed had been driving a sedan northbound on SR 71 and that the 30-year-old driver of a southbound sedan traveled into his lane to pass a southbound SUV ahead, which was being driven by the Cottondale man.

The two sedans collided head-on in the northbound lane. The sedan driven by the 53-year-old then came to rest on the east shoulder of SR 71.

The front of the SUV then struck the rear of the southbound sedan that had just wrecked head-on with the northbound sedan.

After impact in the second part of the crash, the SUV traveled off the roadway onto the east shoulder of SR 71 and overturned before coming to rest in a field east of SR 71. The involved sedan came to rest in the middle of SR 71.