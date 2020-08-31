 Skip to main content
One killed, two seriously injured in U.S.90 crash
A motorcycle driver from Cottondale was killed and two other local residents seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Jackson County Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that, shortly after 10 a.m., a 50-year-old Sneads woman was driving a sedan-style car eastbound behind the motorcycle when the driver of the cycle, a 42-year-old Cottondale man, slowed to make a left turn into a driveway.

Meanwhile, a westbound pickup truck driven by a 67-year-old Grand Ridge man was approaching on U.S. 90.

FHP reports that the driver of the sedan failed to slow and collided with the back of the motorcycle.

The cycle then entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with the truck.

All three vehicles came to rest on the north shoulder of U.S. 90.

None of the drivers were identified in the FHP press release.

