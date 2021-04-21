One seriously injured in Cypress-area crash

A 49-year-old Grand Ridge woman was seriously injured Wednesday in an early morning crash on Jackson County Road 275 (Church Street) near Mill Avenue in the Cypress area, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Officials said in a press release that she was driving an SUV north on CR 275 after making a right-hand turn off Mill Avenue around 5 a.m. and was struck from behind by an SUV northbound on CR 275, with that driver having failed to observe the action of the driver that had turned onto the roadway, officials said.

The front of the SUV that had been hit then struck a guardrail, traveled on and struck another guardrail on the opposite side of the road before coming to rest on the roadway facing a southwesterly direction.

The other SUV spun clockwise after the two vehicles collided and also struck a guardrail before coming to rest facing east on the east side of road. The driver of that vehicle, a 57-year-old Marianna woman, was listed as having suffered minor injuries.