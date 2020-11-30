One seriously injured in Jackson County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the serious injury of a pickup truck driver in a Jackson County traffic crash Sunday, Nov. 29, around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say the 56-year-old Loxley, Alabama man was traveling in a western direction near Mile Marker 130 and attempting to merge on to Interstate 10 when he tried to accelerate and began to lose traction on the rear tires of the truck he was driving.

The vehicle began to travel in a northwestern direction, authorities say, and the driver overcorrected. In doing this, he caused the truck to then travel in a southwestern direction and cross into both westbound travel lanes, where the front left of the truck collided with the front of a sedan driven by a 47-year-old Navarre man.

After impact, the truck began to spin clockwise while traveling in a western direction. The sedan began to spin counterclockwise while traveling in a northwestern direction.

The truck came to rest in the inside westbound travel lane facing in a western direction. The sedan came to rest partially in the outside westbound travel lane and the merge lane, facing a northeastern direction.

The driver of the sedan and his three passengers were not injured, officials reported.