One seriously injured in Washington County crash

A 30-year-old Chipley man was seriously injured in a Washington County traffic crash early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway patrol reports that, around 5:20 a.m., he was driving a sedan-style vehicle southbound on State Road 77, when his vehicle traveled across the center line and collided with the front of a pickup truck that was northbound on SR 77 and stopped in the left turn lane at Washington County Road 279.

After the head-on collision, the sedan came to rest at the area of the crash facing south. The truck came to rest at the area of collision facing north. The 47-year-old Fairfield, Alabama man driving the truck, and his 28-year-old passenger from Pinson, Alabama, received minor injuries.