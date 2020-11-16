 Skip to main content
One teen dies, two seriously injured in local ATV crash
  • Updated
A 15-year-old girl from Marianna died and her two young teenage passengers were seriously injured in an ATV accident last Saturday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 15-year-old was driving the ATV north on Standland Road around 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the east shoulder and collided with a culvert.

After impact, the ATV went airborne and traveled through a wood fence. The ATV overturned several times, throwing all occupants.

The two passengers, a 14-year-old Cottondale girl and a 13-year-old Marianna girl, were transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver was taken to Jackson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

