Online shift results in new BCF friendship

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) recently highlighted a new online friendship between a local student and one in New York, the college and its Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) program leadership saying the temporary shift to all-online operations helped link the two individuals.
“When BCF students were required to move fully online to complete the spring semester and continuing through the summer months, the BCF Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp explored unique ways to keep students engaged and connected which resulted in a long-distance friendship between a student in Graceville and the other living in New York,” BCF said in a press release.
“Determined to keep BCF students connected and engaged spiritually, Beauchamp moved his weekly Coffee Hour to a virtual meeting and added a weekly virtual but real Bible study for all of the students through Zoom. He sent out email reminders, posted on Facebook, and encouraged students to participate in the online BCM events to stay connected throughout the semester and through the summer. All of the BCF students, whether taking classes online or on campus, were now connected to the BCM events online, together, in a way that otherwise may not have been considered in the past,” the release continued.
“Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, two BCF students connected via one of the BCM Zoom sessions and formed an unlikely friendship. Hannah Weber is from New York, specifically Hudson Valley, and started her degree program at BCF in 2018 as a fully online student. She is seeking to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education in hopes of one day teach in a piano studio or potentially a school. Being a fully online student, Weber has never been able to join any extra events or gatherings that BCF has provided other than those seen on the website or through classroom experiences,” the release stated.
“When I came to BCF, I had no idea how someone taking an online class could commune with their peers or classmates on campus,” Weber said in the release. “There is such a Christlike community at BCF, and now anyone can take part in this community.”
“The second BCF student is Elyssa McCallum, a senior pursuing her degree in Elementary Education,” BCF advised in the release. “McCallum is originally from Crestview but has resided in on campus housing until BCF had to move to a fully online presence during the spring. McCallum returned home and complete her coursework online in Crestview. Missing the interactions with other people, McCallum made it a priority to join every Zoom meeting and every online Bible study that the school offered,” the release continued. “After hearing Weber’s testimony, McCallum reached out and offered support from one BCF student to another. After an exchange of emails, it soon turned into personal Zoom meetings, face time calls, and now a wonderful friendship.”
Both students spoke of how this experience and unique connection has touched their lives.
“While this pandemic has brought many hardships to the world, the Lord has brought many blessings through it as well,” Weber said in the release. “Without the pandemic, I don't think I would have ever been able to join a BCF Bible study online, and I definitely wouldn't have really ‘met’ Dr. Lance or Elyssa. I have been very blessed to be able to find a like-minded Christian friend, and it is truly an answer to many years of prayer.”
McCallum agreed. “This unlikely occurrence has just brought so much encouragement in this difficult time,” she stated in the release. “Getting to connect with other Christians that are the same age as me is a cool experience. And that we have so much in common is like a super God thing, like we would have never met if quarantine hadn’t happened.”
BCF trains and equips students through classes on campus and online. “What a special connection that these two students, one in Graceville and one in New York, now have, resulting in a forever friendship, having met online during extraordinary circumstances,” the school’s leadership stated in the release. According to Beauchamp, even though classes have now resumed on campus, the online students remain connected to the Coffee Hour and Bible studies.
