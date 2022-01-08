 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open auditions set for Jan. 12 at Chipola College
CHIPOLA THEATRE

Open auditions set for Jan. 12 at Chipola College

Chipola College Theatre will hold open auditions for the “The Importance of Being Earnest’’ and “Gee’s Bend” on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m., in the Chipola Center for the Arts.

Auditions are open to ages 14 and up.

One of the most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies, “The Importance of Being Earnest” (Feb. 24-27) is the story of two bachelors, John “Jack” Worthing and Algernon “Algy” Moncreiff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. Wilde’s brilliant comedy captures with wit and charm the absurdity and delight of the Victorian age while capturing the struggle of four passionate lovers trying to conform to expectations and love who they wish to love.

“Gee’s Bend” will be read March 31 and April 1 in the Center for the Arts Experimental Theatre. “Gee’s Bend” depicts the turbulent history of African-Americans in the 20th century by focusing on a single family in the real community of Gee’s Bend, Alabama, now famous for the beautiful quilts created by the women that grew up there.

For information, contact Director Raines Carr at 850-718-2384 or carrr@chipola.edu.

