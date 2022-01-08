Open auditions set for Jan. 12 at Chipola College

One of the most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies, “The Importance of Being Earnest” (Feb. 24-27) is the story of two bachelors, John “Jack” Worthing and Algernon “Algy” Moncreiff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. Wilde’s brilliant comedy captures with wit and charm the absurdity and delight of the Victorian age while capturing the struggle of four passionate lovers trying to conform to expectations and love who they wish to love.