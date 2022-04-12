Opera veteran stops over unexpectedly in Jackson County

A fellow motorist, a tire shop in Marianna, and a handful of local fans helped one of America’s 3 Redneck Tenors get back on the road safely and in good spirits a few days ago.

Matthew Lord is the founder of the 3 Redneck Tenors. He was driving the group’s touring RV from a show in Hudson, FL, which is about 275 miles from here near Tampa, to another location when a fellow motorist pointed to his tires as the two were alongside each other on Interstate 10. He took heed immediately and got off the interstate at the exit below Grand Ridge.

He had a flat, one of his dual back tires disabled. He had a spare and got to work putting that one on outside the Marathon gas station near the ramp. He also got in touch with Tim and Sons Tire Repair and Such in Marianna. The spare got him to that shop and the Tim and Sons crew had him back on the road in short order.

But he had a chance to exchange words with a few fans before he left the gas station. “I loved it, I loved all that,” Lord said in recalling the encouragement he received from locals.

Since the RV had pictures and words that clearly identified it as a 3 Redneck Tenors vehicle, roughly a half-dozen fans who happened to pull into the station, or pulled in because they saw the van, took the time to greet Lord and tell him how much they enjoy the tenors and their show live or in video snippets.

Some of them also knew and enjoyed him from the new “Alter Ego” television show, which features motion capture technology. The contestants sing backstage out of view but wearing a special suit that captures every move they make as they perform, the avatar they created moving the same way on stage. The performer can also talk with the judges off the cuff. His avatar, “Wolfgang Champagne” was very popular with viewers and many expressed dismay when he was eliminated late in the first season.

That avatar represents an extreme metamorphosis, but experimentation and change is nothing new to Lord: It has been a constant in his life. For instance, the 3 Redneck Tenors started out as a one-time comedy/musical show. Lord, a graduate of the Julliard Opera Center, had been a frequent performer at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City for more than 20 years and at other high-level opera venues in California (San Francisco Opera House) and Boston, Massachusetts (Boston Opera House also known as Citizens Bank Opera House) for more than 10 years at that point.

He rounded up two other tenors he knew to create the 3 Redneck Tenors show as a fundraiser for a youth performing arts group in Grapevine, Texas.

He’d been watching as trios in various genres popped up after Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras joined forces to tour as The 3 Tenors. Then there were the 3 Mo’ Tenors formed by Victor Trent Cook, Rodrick Dixon, and Thomas Young, for instance, and there were The Irish Tenors, The Texas Tenors, and others.

Inspired to take things one step further for the benefit show, Lord put his trio in overalls and jeans for a portion of the comedy/musical show he wrote, which included many styles of music.

An agent happened to be in the audience, and contacted Lord with an offer: He thought he could set up a 35-city tour if the three were willing. They were. The 3 Redneck Tenors also hit the global stage in 2006, performing on America’s Got Talent and advancing to the Vegas show before being eliminated. In one episode, they vocalized the famous opening of Beethoven’s 5th symphony. The a cappella performance wowed the judges and audience. They made it to the top 35 but were eventually eliminated.

They would go on to perform for a time in Branson, Missouri, a hotbed of entertainment venues, and continue to tour the country to this day. The show includes some opera, but some of almost every other musical style as well.

He said his friends in traditional opera weren’t surprised by his creation. “I guess I’ve always been a little bit of an (industry) outsider, and I think they all knew that I might wind up doing something like this,” Lord said. “They’ve been very supportive of me.”

Lord has known many other changes through the years. The 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 essentially shut down his opera career for a time, with five or six shows cancelled that he’d been expecting to perform in. He looked for a way to make a living in some other way. He turned to trucking and learned how to drive.

He was set to start working for Stevens Transport when the entertainment industry started getting back on its feet and put him back on stage.

Everything was rocking along nicely in his singing career when COVID-19 hit and once again shut down the entertainment industry. The 3 Redneck Tenors saw their slew of tour dates cancelled.

He got in touch with Stevens Transport and the company hired him to drive. After he delivered one of his earliest cargo hauls in a refrigerated truck, he was told that he’d just delivered one of the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The next day, I was delivering fish sticks and gummy bears, but that was a memorable assignment,” Lord said. “I totally feel an affinity for driving and for all the drivers out there. It’s a very difficult job and they’re doing important work.”

The 3 Redneck Tenors, actually two tenors and a baritone currently, are back on the road performing now that the pandemic is receding.

But if the entertainment industry is hit again, Lord still has that option to drive. He’s good with that.