Opportunity Florida to administer CARES business grants

Jackson County Commissioners this week voted to have Opportunity Florida administer the CARES Act funding assistance grants devoted to helping local businesses recover from losses associated with COVID-19.

The county, having received a share of the federal CARES Act dollars, has a general plan for the use of the money, with a little more than $1 million set aside for helping small and larger businesses.

Under the county’s independent contract with Opportunity Florida, that organization will: provide consulting services regarding the business support applications submitted for a share of the money. They’ll also help county staff develop timelines for the program, create press releases and social media postings regarding it, help in the transmittal of completed application packages; and provide the county weekly reports.

The organization will accept the applications direct from the public, use CARES Act business support guidelines to review the applications for eligibility and necessary documentation, calculate the proper amount allowed for approved applicants; and prepare and transmit the payment documentation forms to the county, which will then disburse the funds on final approval.

In return, Opportunity Florida will receive $7,500, payable in increments. The organization can invoice the county for $1,875 once all parties sign off on the administrative agreement, and will get an additional $1,875 after its first month of service. The rest will be billed to the county in November.

Opportunity Florida will be responsible for tending to its own related expenses, such as equipment and other associated supplies need in fulfilling the contract, including internet access necessary for the completion of the work.