Optimist Club of Jackson County awards service, welcomes new member
Optimist Club of Jackson County awards service, welcomes new member

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met for their bi-monthly meeting, Tuesday, April 20, at Jim’s Buffet and Grill.

The meeting was called to order by President Lisa Gilbertsen. After the prayer, pledge and Karen’s “Words of Encouragement,” President Gilbertsen gave several announcements. The nomination committee gave their recommendations for new Board Members for the coming year, Deanna Bailey, Marisa Mayes and Ann Strickland, who were voted on by the membership.

Karen Watson, our District Governor, gave a special award to Lisa Gilbertsen for her service as past District State Secretary/Treasurer.

A new member, Brenda Shirah, was inducted into the club by President Gilbertsen and was welcomed by all.

