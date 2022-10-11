Optimist Club of Jackson County bestows awards

The Optimist Club of Jackson County held their 2021-2022 Banquet on Sept. 20 with dinner and presentation of awards.

President Lisa Gilbertsen presided. Special guests for the evening were Gail Hill with Backpack for Kids and Maria Johnson from Sunland, two local agencies that the club supports with their time and efforts. They each had displays set up to showcase their community support.

President Gilbertsen gave recognition to all committee chairmen and congratulated them on an outstanding year. Having perfect attendance for the year were Shellie Hollis, Don Morris, Ouida Morris and Sylvia Stephens.

The Spark Plug award went to new member Marie Warden. Marie exhibited outstanding performance as a first year member. Rose Paramore received an award for 25 years as a member of the club.

The highlight of the night was revealing the Optimist of the Year, Debbie Solomon. Shellie Hollis presented outgoing President Lisa Gilbertsen with the president’s plaque and congratulated he on her outstanding leadership for the past two years.

Special guest North Florida District Governor David Pudles installed the new 2022-2023 Board of Directors, President Sylvia Stephens, Vice President Shellie Hollis, Secretary-Treasurer Lisa Gilbertsen, and Board members Salina Cornelius, Debbie Solomon, Marie Warden, Deanna Bailey, Carol Bissell and Ann Strickland.