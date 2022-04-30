Optimist Club of Jackson County celebrates 33rd anniversary

Optimist Club of Jackson County members gathered April 19 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna for a bi-monthly meeting.

The club celebrated its 33rd anniversary at the meeting. The group recognized charter members who are still members: Sylvia Stephens, Ouida Morris, Ann Strickland, Lula Vann and Betty Demmon. A special anniversary cake was enjoyed at the end of the meeting.

President-elect Sylvia Stephens presided and introduced club member Marie Warden, who did the program.

Warden has a special project that is near and dear to her heart. She crochets tiny clothes for stillborn babies and babies who die from infant deaths.

Warden has been crocheting since she was 12 years old. A few years ago she saw the need for what she is doing after contacting several hospitals. She contacted Jackson Hospital and, yes, they really needed this service.

Between 2018 and 2020, Jackson Hospital had 8.84 stillborn babies and 15 infant deaths per 1,000 deliveries; the rates for Florida were 6.8 and 6.0, respectively. “Stillbirth” is defined as the death of a baby after 20 weeks gestation. Babies who are born alive and die shortly after birth and up to 364 days old are counted as infant deaths. A miscarriage is the loss of a baby prior to 20 weeks gestation.

The tiny clothes are done in blues and pinks and are beautiful and much appreciated by the parents who lose their babies. She also does a set of wings for the parents as a keepsake.