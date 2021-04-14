Optimist Club of Jackson County hears about foster parent program

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met on April 6, at Jim’s Buffet and Grill for the group’s bi-monthly meeting with President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.

After the pledge, prayer, Karen’s “Words of Encouragement” and announcements, Program Chairman and Vice President Shellie Hollis introduced the guest speaker, Amanda Shores who spoke on being foster parents.

She and her husband Luke have been foster parents for 10 years. She explained that in order to be foster parents you must have 40 hours of training to become Certified Foster Parents. She has always had a love for children beginning with her work in Central Florida with the YMCA.

Amanda and Luke have three children of their own and over the years have had at least 21 children in their home, but not all at the same time! Their time spent has been from 6 months up to 4 years. She explained how rewarding it is to be involved with the care and love of children. She said the hardest one was taking an 8 week old, 4 lb. baby from the hospital that was within 24 hours of survival.

May is Foster Care Appreciation month and Amanda told us that her vision for Jackson County is for the children going into foster homes need to have sufficient clothes, socks, underwear, diapers, personal care items such as shampoo, tooth brushes, Band-Aids, etc. So many come with nothing. She also told us that right now in Jackson County there is a shortage of day care facilities.