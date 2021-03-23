Optimist Club of Jackson County hears about Habitat for Humanity

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met March 16, 2021 for their bi-monthly meeting at Jim’s Buffet and Grill with President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.

After announcements, new member Rebecca Morris-Haid was inducted into the club. Rebecca is looking forward to her membership to help promote projects for the youth of Jackson County.

President Gilbertsen introduced the guest speaker, Shelby O’Conner, who is the Volunteer Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity. She gave a history of the local Habitat for Humanity including that since 1988 they have built 70 houses locally. A new project underway is the construction of four tiny houses for local veterans. She encouraged anyone who can to help with all of their projects.

Before the meeting closed, recognition that this is the anniversary of the clubs 32nd year in existence was announced. Three charter members, Ann Strickland, Sylvia Stephens and Ouida Morris, were present. Sylvia brought an anniversary cake for all to enjoy. Two other charter members, Betty Demmon and Lula Vann, were unable to attend.