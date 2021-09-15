Optimist Club of Jackson County hears from Habilitative Services of North Florida

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met at Jim’s Buffet and Grill on Sept. 7 for their bi-monthly meeting.

The meeting was called to order by President Lisa Gilbertsen. The prayer, pledge to the flag and Karen Keesee’s Words of Encouragement was given.

The guest speakers, Melissa Boggs and Kim Rudd with Habilitative Services of North Florida, were introduced by President Gilbertsen.

They presented a program highlighting the services they provide. Habilitative Services is a private not-for-profit corporation that provides services to persons with developmental disabilities and children and their families residing in Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty, Washington and Holmes counties. Their goal is to promote quality of life and help those they serve build and unlock dreams. They provide community-based training, intervention and counseling services.