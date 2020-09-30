Optimist Club of Jackson County hosts annual banquet

The Optimist Club of Jackson County installed officers for the coming year and recognized several individuals at the organization’s annual awards banquet Monday at Evangel Worship Center in Marianna.

Optimist of the Year was Carol Bissell. Don Morris received the Key Member Award, cited at the event for his work on a car show for the organization.

Anna and Rickie McAlpin were belatedly recognized as Rookies of the Year for fiscal year 2018-19.

Awards for perfect attendance were also bestowed upon Betty Demmon, Shellie Hollis, Karen Keesee, Sylvia Stephens and Lisa Gilbertsen.

Outgoing board members were recognized, including 2019-20 outgoing president Salina Cornelius, who passed the leadership to incoming president Lisa Gilbertsen.

Some of the 2019-20 board members were returned to office that evening to serve another term. The 2019-20 board included Cornelius, Vice President Shellie Hollis, Treasurer Debra Gochenaur, Gilbertsen, who served as secretary that year, Past President Karen Watson, Betty Demmon, Karen Keesee, Debbie Solomon, Bissell, Sylvia Henry and Rose Parramore.