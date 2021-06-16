Optimist Club of Jackson County meets

After several announcements by President Gilbertsen, who reminded us that there have been over one million soldiers who have given their lives for our freedom since the Revolutionary War and since we just recognized May 31st as Memorial Day, the guest speaker Bill Sellers of the Veterans of Foreign Wars president was introduced.

Mr. Sellers gave a very enlightening talk. He began by telling us of his involvement with the armed services beginning with his enlistment with the Navy and then with the Army. After 15 years of retirement from the Navy and after 9-11 he joined the Army and was immediately deployed to Iraq where in 2006-2007 was the most deadly time to be there. He lost several friends and fellow soldiers during that time. He mentioned the fact that for veterans saying “Happy Memorial Day,” is really not a happy day for vets but it is a “happy day” for all us Americans due to the fact that we may have freedom thanks to the veterans who gave their lives for our country so that we may have our freedom.