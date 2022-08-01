 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Optimist Club of Jackson County

Optimist Club of Jackson County scholarship winners in the spotlight

  • Updated
  • 0
Optimist Club of Jackson County scholarship winners in the spotlight

The Optimist Club of Jackson County recently hosted their scholarship winners. From left, are: Brett Theobald, Dominic Weiland, Madison Peeler, Optimist Club of Jackson County Scholarship Committee Chair Deb Solomon, Mellie McDaniel Scholarship Committee Chair Shellie Hollis, Club President Lisa Gilbertsen, Max Harkrider, Bud Basford, and Daniel Stoutamire. Not pictured: Courtney Benton and Mikaelin Branch.

 OCJC, PROVIDED

The Optimist Club of Jackson County hosted their scholarship winners for the 2022-2023 school year at their regular meeting on July 19.

The club gave away $8,000 in scholarships this year – $1,000 for each selected applicant.

Scholarship winners attending included Brett Theobald, Dominic Weiland, Madison Peeler, Max Harkrider, Bud Basford and Daniel Stoutamire. Courtney Benton and Mikaelin Branch were also awarded scholarships, but weren’t able to attend the meeting.

“It’s such an honor to be able to meet some of our finest and brightest students, and to be able to help them out with their college expenses,” said Club President Lisa Gilbertsen. “These young men and women give us so much hope for the future! We’re only able to do this because of the generosity of all the businesses and individuals in Jackson County who support our major fundraiser – the Cruisin’ for Kids Car Show we hold on the second Saturday of March.”

The Optimist Club of Jackson County has been serving the community since 1986. The group meets at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna, on the first and third Tuesday of each month, at noon.

