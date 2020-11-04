 Skip to main content
Optimist Club of Jackson County talks club history
Optimist Club of Jackson County President Lisa Gilbertsen, left, and Board Member Karen Keesee.

 OCJC, PROVIDED

The Optimist Club of Jackson County recently met at Jim’s Buffet and Grill for their bi-monthly meeting.

President Lisa Gilbertsen presided over the meeting and welcomed all.

The meeting consisted of an overview and history of the club. The club was founded on May 9, 1989 with 53 members. There are four of the charter members remaining with the club: Betty Demmon, Ouida Morris, Sylvia Stephens and Lula Vann.

The sponsor for the club was the Optimist Club of Marianna.

The Optimist Club of Jackson County is a proud sponsor of projects that help and honor the youth of Jackson County: an essay contest, oratorical contest, Backpack for Kids, Just Say No to Drugs poster contest, Respect for Law Day, Chipola College scholarships, Youth Appreciation – Student of the month and the year, Toys for Tots and more.

