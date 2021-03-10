Optimist Club of Jackson County to host 5th annual car show

The Optimist Club of Jackson County is holding its fifth annual car show on Saturday, March 13, at Citizens Lodge in Marianna.
The car show is the club’s annual fundraiser. Last year, there were nearly 100 cars and 21 vendors, despite several last-minute cancellations due to the coronavirus. In addition to cars and local vendors, there is live entertainment all day. The car show starts at 8 a.m., and winners are announced beginning at 2 p.m.
“This car show is our club’s big fund raiser. We have a lot of fun, and we’re on track to have even more cars this year than we have in the past. We also have more food vendors than ever before, and we will have a bounce house, face painting, and several things for the kids to do and earn prizes,” said Karen Watson, Fundraising Chair. “It’s a huge effort that takes cooperation and hard work from the entire club, and of course the support of Jackson County’s awesome businesses is what makes the biggest impact on our finances.”
“The increase in our Project Fund has allowed our Board of Directors to increase the amount of money we spend on the children of Jackson County,” Club President Lisa Gilbertsen said. “We recently held our annual essay contest, and were able to quadruple our budget for that. We will be looking to increase the amounts we give in scholarships as well, and will be better positioned to help the many organizations that reach out to us each year.”
The Optimist Club of Jackson County has been active in the community since 1989. Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at noon at Jim’s Buffet. Anyone interested in joining the club can attend a meeting to meet the club members and find out more.
To learn more about Optimist International, please call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.