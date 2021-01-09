Optimist Club of Jackson County to sponsor student essay contest

The Optimist Club of Jackson County is encouraging area students to contemplate "Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism" as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students' essays, based on the theme of "Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism," and determine the top winners. The top three winners at the Club level will receive a cash award, and the winning essays will be sent to the district level, where college scholarships are available for top winners. The first prize for the District is a $2,500 scholarship.

"Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future," Club President Lisa Gilbertsen said. "This year especially, making a conscious effort to choose optimism and thinking about how it can affect your life is important. As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage our youth and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time."

The Optimist Club of Jackson County has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for years and has been active in the community since 1989.

Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by contacting the club's Essay Contest Chair, Deb Gochenaur, at 850-209-3859. They can also email optimistclubjaco@gmail.com for more information.