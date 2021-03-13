 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes essay contest winners
0 comments

Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes essay contest winners

  • 0
Optimists welcome essay contest winners

From left, are: President Lisa Gilbertsen, Jack Eaton, Will McBride, Lola Jarrard and Debbie Gochenaur, Essay Chairman. Not pictured: Sam Baggett.

 OPTIMIST CLUB, PROVIDED

Members of the Optimist Club of Jackson County met March 2, at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for the club’s bi-monthly meeting.

President Lisa Gilbertsen opened the meeting with prayer, pledge to the flag and “Karen’s Encouragement.”

Special guests at the meeting were the recent essay contest winners and participants. The subject this year was “Reaching your Dreams by choosing Optimism.” Participants were Jack Eaton, Sam Baggett, Will McBride and Lola Jarrard.

First place winner was Lola Jarrard, who read her essay. Second place winner was Will McBride and honorable mention was Jack Eaton and Sam Baggett. These young people are an asset to our community and we are happy to have them and look forward to their continued successes.

After announcements and updates of the upcoming annual car show, to be held today at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, Karen Watson, North Florida District Optimist Governor, gave updates of what is going on in the district.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 6-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert