Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes essay contest winners

Members of the Optimist Club of Jackson County met March 2, at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for the club’s bi-monthly meeting.

President Lisa Gilbertsen opened the meeting with prayer, pledge to the flag and “Karen’s Encouragement.”

Special guests at the meeting were the recent essay contest winners and participants. The subject this year was “Reaching your Dreams by choosing Optimism.” Participants were Jack Eaton, Sam Baggett, Will McBride and Lola Jarrard.

First place winner was Lola Jarrard, who read her essay. Second place winner was Will McBride and honorable mention was Jack Eaton and Sam Baggett. These young people are an asset to our community and we are happy to have them and look forward to their continued successes.

After announcements and updates of the upcoming annual car show, to be held today at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, Karen Watson, North Florida District Optimist Governor, gave updates of what is going on in the district.