Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes Marianna city manager
From left, are: Optimist Club of Jackson County President Lisa Gilbertsen and Marianna City Manager Jim Dean.

 OCJC PROVIDED

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met at Jim’s Buffet & Grill on May 4, for their bi-monthly meeting.

President Lisa Gilbertsen presided and gave the club several updates. She reminded us that our club has two college scholarships for graduating seniors in Jackson County who will attend Chipola. They are the Optimist Club of Jackson County Scholarship and the Mellie McDaniel Memorial Scholarship.

President Gilbertsen introduced the guest speaker, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean.

Dean gave updates of what the city is currently involved with that included improvements to several streets, new companies looking to come here, the Dozier property and the new police department that is in the process of being completed and will face Jefferson Street.

