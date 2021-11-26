Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes new member

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met on Nov. 16, at Jim’s Buffett & Grill for the group’s bi-monthly meeting, with club President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.

The meeting began with prayer and pledge to the flag and “Karen’s Words of Encouragement.”

President Gilbertsen reminded everyone of the upcoming Christmas Party. She then introduced and formally inducted as a new club member, Carol Maxson. Carol was sponsored by club member Rosie Primavera Paramore.

Members were informed of upcoming events. The upcoming 6th Annual Cruisin’ for Kids Car Show will be held March 12, 2022. The sheet sale project was a big success, thanks to Debbie Gochenour.

The club has adopted three families for Christmas this year and will provide gifts for a baby boy, a baby girl, 2 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl.