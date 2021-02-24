Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes Optimist International director

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Jim’s Buffet and Grill for their bi-monthly meeting with President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.

The meeting opened with prayer, pledge to the flag and “Karen’s Encouragement” given.

Several announcements were made with updates of the Essay contest, the annual car show to be held at Citizens Lodge on March 13 and birthdays of club member Anna McApin and the residents of Woodridge House that the club sponsors with various events during the year.

The guest speaker was introduced by President Gilbertsen. The club was honored to have, from Optimist International, Jim Boyd, who hails from Iowa.

Boyd has been an optimist for 26 years and is the director of Strategic Growth. He reminded the group, “We grow because we care” and “Optimists are people who help the children in our communities.” He also explained the rules of overseas sponsorship and “Special Needs Clubs.”

While in the area, Boyd is helping to start two new clubs in this district, one in Chipley and one in Calhoun County.