Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes Red Cross reps

The Optimist club of Jackson County met Jan. 5 at Jim’s Buffet and Grill for their bi-monthly meeting.

The meeting was called to order by Club President Lisa Gilbertsen. After the prayer and pledge, Karen Keesse gave her “Karen’s Encouragement” message.

Upcoming events were discussed that included updates on the annual car show that is to be held on March 13, at Citizens Lodge and the Optimist Essay Contest.

The guest speakers for the meeting were club members Rickie and Anna McAlpin. Rickie and Anna are volunteers with the American Red Cross. They assist with the Post-Disaster Action Team, which helps with emergent needs after floods, fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, etc. They also volunteer at blood drives that the Red Cross hosts in Panama City and Dothan, Alabama.

Blood donations are critical, and if you have the COVID virus antibodies, your plasma can be used for the infusion treatments that help our most vulnerable get over the virus quickly. Type O is the most needed blood type, and Type B-negative is very rare and always in demand; however, all blood types are needed.