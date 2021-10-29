 Skip to main content
Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes student of the month
Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes student of the month

Optimists welcomes student of the month

Pictured, from left, are: Optimist Club of Jackson County Student of the Month Committee Chair Carol Bissell and Student of the Month Kirk Sallaway.

 OCJC, PROVIDED

Optimist Club of Jackson County members gathered for their bi-monthly meeting on Oct. 19, at Jim's Buffet & Grill in Marianna.

The meeting was opened by club President Lisa Gilbertsen.

The club presented the October Student of the Month, Kirk Sallaway, with a certificate and $25 check. Kirk told the club about his participation in the Robotics Club and their trip to national competition. He is in the eighth grade at Marianna K-8 School.

Maria Johnson, Volunteer Coordinator at Sunland, was a special guest and she updated the club on the ladies in our adopted cottage, Woodridge House.

Karen Keesee, Sunland Committee Chair, gave Johnson a basket of Halloween-themed goodies for the ladies, since the club still cannot have parties for them. She also gave them a bag of birthday cards for one of the residents whose birthday was that day.

