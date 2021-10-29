Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes student of the month

Optimist Club of Jackson County members gathered for their bi-monthly meeting on Oct. 19, at Jim's Buffet & Grill in Marianna.

The meeting was opened by club President Lisa Gilbertsen.

The club presented the October Student of the Month, Kirk Sallaway, with a certificate and $25 check. Kirk told the club about his participation in the Robotics Club and their trip to national competition. He is in the eighth grade at Marianna K-8 School.

Maria Johnson, Volunteer Coordinator at Sunland, was a special guest and she updated the club on the ladies in our adopted cottage, Woodridge House.

Karen Keesee, Sunland Committee Chair, gave Johnson a basket of Halloween-themed goodies for the ladies, since the club still cannot have parties for them. She also gave them a bag of birthday cards for one of the residents whose birthday was that day.