Optimist Club of Jackson County welcomes students of the month

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met on Nov. 1 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for the group’s bi-monthly meeting with President Sylvia Stephens presiding.

After the invocation/pledge and Karen’s Words of Encouragement, guest speaker Jake Allen was introduced. Allen spoke to the members about human trafficking. He explained that Project Rescue has been in effect since 1997 and is the network of ministry partners that have been on the front lines of rescuing exploited women and children. They walk shoulder to shoulder with those courageous survivors on their journey toward a new hope-filled future.

Carol Bissell introduced the September and October Students of the month.

Taylor Swearingen was the September Student of the Month. Taylor is a junior at Marianna High School and is dual-enrolled at Chipola College and is a member of the First Methodist Church. Her goal after finishing at Chipola is to enroll at Florida State University to finish her AA and obtain a law degree. For the past two years she has had the opportunity to be a messenger for the Florida House of Representative and a page for the Florida Senate.

Marilyn Stoutamire was the October Student of the Month. She is a junior at Marianna High School and is dual-enrolled at Chipola College. Marilyn is a member of the First Baptist Church and is Teen Miss Marianna. She is the Dance Line captain and the Sentinel for her FFA chapter where she exhibits and shows swine. Marilyn has danced since she was 2 and she plans to hopefully further her passion and be on the University of Florida dance team after graduating high school.