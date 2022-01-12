Optimists hear from Chipola Healthy Start

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for the group’s bi-monthly meeting, with Club President Lisa Gilbertsen presiding.

After welcoming and announcements, the guest speaker, Angela Schneckloth with Chipola Healthy Start, was introduced.

Serving five counties (Jackson, Calhoun, Holmes, Liberty and Washington), Chipola Healthy Start’s mission is to reduce fetal and infant mortality and to improve the health outcome for women of childbearing age and children under the age of 3.

Clients can be referred by medical professionals, the Department of Children and Families, or themselves. When a new referral is made, Schneckloth does the intake and helps eligible clients determine which of three will meet their needs: Healthy Start, Healthy Families, or Nurse Family Partnership (currently available only in Jackson County).

All services are provided without cost to the client regardless of income.

Some of the services include screening for child development, parenting, nutritional, childbirth and breast feeding education; assistance with quitting smoking; and help getting out of domestic violence situations.

If you know anyone who might benefit from Chipola Healthy Start services, have them call 866-591-2852 to find out if they are eligible for any programs.